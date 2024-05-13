Is Graphcore Deal Finally About to Close?
By Nitin Dahad, Sally Ward-Foxton (EETimes)
May 9, 2024
Since last fall, rumors have been circulating about Graphcore: having raised huge amounts of funding from some key strategic investors, the company was close to running out of funding and was looking for a buyer. At the time, whispers suggested Arm was the potential acquiror. Rumors of a deal have continued to circulate, though no information has yet been made public.
However, in recent weeks, several EE Times sources have indicated that a deal is about to be closed. Our sources indicate the deal is a possible acqui-hire by SoftBank, with a price tag equating to around $1 million per engineer—or somewhere between $400 million and $500 million total.
