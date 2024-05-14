ADTechnology and ANAFLASH to Team Up for Embedded Vision Summit (EVS) showcase

Suwon,Gyeonggi-do -- May 14, 2024 -- ADTechnology announces a collaboration with US semiconductor IP specialist ANAFLASH at the Embedded Vision Summit in California, USA, 21-23 May.

At the summit, ADTechnology will showcase its HPC-oriented semiconductor development platform and value-added Foundation IP technologies, including Custom Library and Memory, with the aim of grasping customers in the AI and HPC (High-performance computing) sector, which have recently attracted attention.

In addition, ADTechnology will showcase 28nm zero layer embedded non-volatile memory IP (28nm Logic E-FLASH IP) through a joint participation with ANAFLASH, continuing ADTechnology's initiative to envision a Next-generation Ecosystem model through multi-faceted business agreements with original IP holders.

ANAFLASH's embedded non-volatile memory (Logic-EFLASH) technology stores information without consuming power even when the device is inactive, which is advantageous in terms of cost and energy. Unlike other non-volatile memory technologies, it is based on standard logic devices that can be integrated in logic process technology without additional masks. The technology was announced in February this year at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSCC), one of the most prestigious conferences in the semiconductor field, as a technology that can be used for low-power AI acceleration using the 14nm standard FinFET logic process.

According to the reputable market research The Insight Partners, the embedded non-volatile memory market is expected to reach $3.7329 billion by 2030

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 22 years of business history and 800+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 600 employees globally. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 2/4/5nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications.

About ANAFLASH

ANAFLASH, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, provides a logic compatible embedded flash memory IP that doesn't require any process overhead beyond standard CMOS logic technology. The IP has been silicon proben in various process nodes using standard CMOS logic technology without any extra masks or processing steps from foundries. ANAFLASH is an IEEE award winning technology spin-off from Univ of Minnesota and has received several SBIR grants/contracts from NSF, DoD Air Force and NASA. More details about the company can be found from its website: https://www.anaflash.com





