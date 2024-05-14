Digital Core Design in cooperation with DCD-SEMI Unveils DCAN-XL: Revolutionary CAN XL IP Core Bridging the Gap Between CAN FD and Ethernet

Bytom -- May 14 2024 — Digital Core Design (DCD), a pioneer in semiconductor IP cores, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, the DCAN-XL IP Core. Designed to bridge the gap between CAN FD and 100Mbit Ethernet, the DCAN-XL sets a new standard in high-speed, reliable data transmission for automotive and industrial applications.

The DCAN-XL IP Core supports data rates as high as 20 Mbit/s and boasts a data field of up to 2048 bytes, making it ideal for demanding real-time applications. By maintaining all the advantages and reliability that CAN is renowned for, while offering enhanced speed and flexibility, the DCAN-XL opens up a world of possibilities for next-generation automotive and industrial systems.

One of the key features of the DCAN-XL is its backward compatibility, providing support for all Classical CAN, CAN FD, and CAN XL protocols. This ensures seamless integration with existing systems while future-proofing designs for evolving industry standards.

To establish a physical connection to the CAN bus, external transceiver hardware is required, with DCD recommending CAN transceivers for bitrates below 10Mbps and CAN SIC XL transceivers for bitrates over 10Mbps. The DCAN-XL utilizes a single or dual-ported Message RAM connected via the Generic Master Interface, enabling efficient message handling and streamlined data exchange.

"The DCAN-XL represents a significant leap forward in CAN technology, offering unparalleled speed, reliability, and flexibility," said Jacek Hanke, CEO of Digital Core Design. "With its support for higher data rates and larger data frames, the DCAN-XL is poised to revolutionize automotive and industrial applications, enabling the development of advanced systems that were previously beyond reach."

In addition to its impressive technical specifications, the DCAN-XL is also available in two versions: Basic and Safety-Enhanced. The Safety-Enhanced version has been developed as an ISO26262-10 Safety Element out of Context, providing additional safety mechanisms and comprehensive safety documentation to meet the stringent requirements of automotive safety standards.

The DCAN-XL is designed in accordance with ISO 11898‐1:2024 and CiA610-1 specifications, with support for CAN, CAN FD, and CAN-XL frames. Its flexible data rates, AUTOSAR support, and SAE J1939 compatibility make it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications.

For more information about the DCAN-XL IP Core and its optional features, please contact Digital Core Design at info@dcd.pl .

About Digital Core Design

Digital Core Design (DCD) is a leading provider of semiconductor IP cores, specializing in high-performance solutions for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. With a focus on innovation and quality, DCD's IP cores are trusted by leading companies worldwide to power their most demanding designs. This year company is celebrating 25th anniversary, operating on IP Core market since 1999.





