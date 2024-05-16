GDDR7 Adds Headroom to Meet AI Pressures
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (May 13, 2024)
Recent advances in artificial intelligence may appear revolutionary, but JEDEC is keeping an evolutionary approach for Graphics Double Data Rate (GDDR) standards, even as it’s being increasingly used for AI applications.
In a briefing with EE Times, Michael Litt, chair of the JEDEC Solid State Technology Association’s GDDR subcommittee, said the GDDR7 standard continues the generation-to-generation tradition of double the bandwidth and double the capacity while keeping a lid on power consumption. “We did look at evolutionary and revolutionary approaches,” he said. “That’s always the first thing we do.”
