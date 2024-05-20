Qualitas Semiconductor expands presence in chinese market through strategic partnership with chinese chip design company

SEOUL, South Korea – May 20, 2024 – QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (KOSDAQ: 432720), a global leader in interconnect solutions, has announced a pivotal licensing agreement with a leading Chinese chip design supplier specializing in advanced process chips. This strategic alliance signifies a major milestone as QUALITAS penetrates the Chinese market with its state-of-the-art PCIe Gen 4 PHY IP technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, QUALITAS will provide an 8nm PCIe Gen 4 PHY IP license, empowering its Chinese partner to enhance networking chip design capabilities across various sectors, including ethernet switches, media, entertainment, and enterprise networks.

QUALITAS Semiconductor is renowned for its pioneering PCIe PHY IP portfolio in Korea, leveraging FinFET CMOS technology to drive advancements in PCIe Gen 4 and Gen 6 domains. These meticulously engineered IPs enable unparalleled data rates, ranging from 2.5Gb/s to a rapid 64Gb/s with PAM4 encoding. QUALITAS’s solutions support diverse applications, from computing and artificial intelligence to automotive industries, empowering organizations to unlock new possibilities and achieve unprecedented levels of performance.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our Chinese partner as we expand our footprint in the dynamic Chinese market," said Dr. Duho Kim, CEO of QUALITAS. "As QUALITAS continues to push the boundaries of PCIe technology, this partnership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the semiconductor industry in China and beyond."

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems and displays. Qualitas specializes in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. Qualitas operates our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services. Moreover, Qualitas has established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.

For more information visit the Qualitas Semiconductor website: www.q-semi.com





