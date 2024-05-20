High-Speed Data Transmission Enhanced by 28nm JESD204B Tx PHY & Controller IP Cores Licensed for MCU Applications

20th May 2024. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Production proven JESD204B PHY and Controller IP Cores. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

The JESD204B Transmitter is a high-speed serial interface engineered to offer a streamlined, efficient, and scalable method for data transfer between data converters (ADCs and DACs) and microcontroller units (MCUs). Integrating JESD204B into MCUs aims to enhance the performance and reliability of communication systems across various applications, including telecommunications, industrial automation, medical devices, and automotive systems.

The JESD204B Tx interface supports data rates up to 16 Gbps per lane, significantly enhancing the throughput capabilities of MCUs. This serial interface reduces the number of physical connections required, resulting in simpler PCB designs and lower manufacturing costs. Its multi-lane configuration offers flexible system design options, accommodating a wide range of performance requirements from basic to high-end applications. Additionally, with built-in error detection and correction mechanisms, JESD204B ensures reliable data transfer, minimizing the risk of data corruption.

In telecommunications, JESD204B-enabled MCUs deliver enhanced data throughput and reliability, crucial for base stations and network infrastructure. In industrial automation, these MCUs improve synchronization and data integrity, which are essential for real-time control systems. In the medical sector, they enable precise data transfer for imaging systems and diagnostic equipment, boosting the accuracy and efficiency of medical diagnostics. For automotive systems, JESD204B-enabled MCUs ensure robust and efficient communication for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and infotainment, enhancing safety and the driving experience. Furthermore, in consumer electronics, these MCUs provide higher performance and energy efficiency in high-speed data transfer applications, addressing the growing demand for faster and more reliable consumer devices.

Licensing the JESD204B standard not only ensures MCU manufacturers comply with an industry-proven protocol but also simplifies integration for system designers. Compatibility with this widely adopted standard fosters interoperability with a diverse range of third-party devices, enhancing product versatility and compatibility. This incorporation of JESD204B into MCUs marks a significant advancement in high-speed data communication, enabling manufacturers to deliver high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for a wide array of embedded system applications.

