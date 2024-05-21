Analog Bits Joins the Silicon Catalyst In-Kind Partner Ecosystem

Silicon Valley, California, May 21, 2024 - Silicon Catalyst, an incubator exclusively focused on accelerating semiconductor solutions, announced that Analog Bits, Inc. has joined as a new member of its In-Kind Partner (IKP) ecosystem.

Portfolio Companies in the Silicon Catalyst Incubator will gain direct access to the Analog Bits wide portfolio of precision clocking macros PLLs and XTAL and RC Oscillators, Sensors to monitor Temperature, Voltage Drops, Voltage Spikes, System Power Integrity with integrated or separately available bandgaps and ADC’s.

Analog Bits is the leader in developing and delivering low-power integrated clocking, sensors and interconnect IP that are pervasive in virtually all of today’s semiconductors. Their mixed-signal IP connects the logic voltage of synthesized digital logic to external physical world using unique programmable interconnect solutions, such as multi-protocol SERDES, C2C I/Os and differential transmitters and receivers.

Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President, Analog Bits

“We’re pleased to accelerate innovation of start-ups that are incubated by Silicon Catalyst. Mixed signal IPs are key differentiators for advanced SoC’s. Enabling high aspiring start-ups chosen by Silicon Catalyst with our portfolio of silicon proven IP’s will help get prototypes quickly to market. We are all about innovation and accelerating innovation of start-ups which has always been in our DNA.”

Tarun Verma, Managing Partner, Silicon Catalyst

“We’re very pleased to have Analog Bits as our newest IKP, as they are a leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35um to 2nm processes, Analog Bits has established an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.”

Silicon Catalyst has developed an unparalleled support ecosystem for its semiconductor start-ups, providing a strong network of Strategic Partners, technical and business advisors, investors and industry professionals who help companies to launch and scale in the market. In addition, the incubator’s In-Kind Partners provide privileged access to services, expertise, and intellectual property that can help commercialize their companies’ technological innovation.

Resources

To learn more about Analog Bits' foundational analog IP, visit www.analogbits.com or email us at info@analogbits.com.

About Analog Bits

Analog Bits, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley. With several hundred man years of leading edge mixed signal IP development, Analog Bits is an important supplier of differentiated IP that are embedded in SoC devices, spawning the mobile, computing, AI and Automotive revolution that is at the heart of our 24-hour a day constantly connecting the world. Today, Analog Bits licenses and supports its products to a broad, global customer base that includes industry leaders in the consumer, communication, computing, industrial, automotive and military & aerospace segments. Further information can be found at: www.analogbits.com.

﻿About Silicon Catalyst - “It’s about what’s next”

Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor solutions, built on a comprehensive coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. More than 1000 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst and the company has admitted over 100 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their company’s novel technology solutions. Over the past nine years, the Silicon Catalyst model has been proven to dramatically accelerate a startup’s trajectory while at the same time de-risking the equation for investors.

More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com, www.siliconcatalyst.uk and www.siliconcatalystangels.com





