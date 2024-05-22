Quadric Presents and Demos AI+ML Chimera GPNPU at Embedded Vision Summit 2024

Burlingame, CA – May 22, 2024 - Quadric will be showcasing its ChimeraTM general purpose neural processing unit (GPNPU) processors and proven Quadric Developer Studio, an online collaborative development environment for ChimeraGPNPUs, at the Embedded Vision Summit at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The company’s chief architect will examine the challenges of accuracy and performance in a presentation on Wednesday, May 22, at 4:50 pm. Exhibits will be open on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, from 12:30 to 7:30 pm and on Thursday, May 23, 2024, from 11 am to 5 pm. More information on this conference is available at www.embeddedvisionsummit.com.

Quadric’s Chimera processor is the only fully C++ programmable AI/ML inference solution that delivers the energy efficiency of a dedicated neural network accelerator plus the full flexibility of a programmable solution in a single architecture. A significant advantage of Quadric’s solutionis that neural network graphs and C++ code are merged into a single, fully programmable software application. Only one tool chain is required for scalar, vector, and matrix computations

Quadric’s online DevStudio speeds software development with the industry’s first integrated machine learning (ML) plus digital signal processing (DSP) development system. Until now, most neural processing units (NPUs) used for artificial intelligence (AI) have been hard-coded inflexible hardware, and any programming changes had to be offloaded to a much slower DSP or CPU core. This comprehensive environment provides users with a graphical interface for constructing complex signal chains mixing classic C++ code plus neural net graph code, uploading and compiling machine learning ONNX graphs, uploading and compiling C++ code, and simulating entire workloads.

Aman Sikka, Chief Architect, Quadric, will present “Meeting the Critical Needs of Accuracy and Adaptability in Embedded Neural Networks,” on Wednesday, May 22, at 4:50 pm. More information on this is available at the Embedded Vision Summit site.

About Quadric

Quadric Inc. is the leading licensor of general-purpose neural processor IP (GPNPU) that runs both machine learning inference workloads and classic DSP and control algorithms. Quadric’s unified hardware and software architecture is optimized for on-device ML inference. Learn more at www.quadric.io.





