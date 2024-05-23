Qualitas Semiconductor's eDP RX PHY IP v1.5a is Ready for Mass Production

SEOUL, South Korea – May 24, 2024 -- QUALITAS SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. (hereinafter referred to as QUALITAS) (QUALITAS, KOSDAQ: 432720), a leading provider of high-speed interconnect solutions, announces the availability of its silicon-proven eDP RX PHY v1.5a, aligns with the latest display standards.

Qualitas has expanded the IP portfolio on its silicon success with its eDP RX PHY line, specifically supporting eDP v1.5a, the latest specification. Previously, Qualitas had successfully developed 14nm eDP v1.4b RX PHY and brought it to mass production in 2022.

Qualitas’ latest eDP RX PHY test chip is fabricated using 14nm process and is planning to proceed with its development using 8nm advanced process technology. It introduces support for speed from 1.62Gbps up to a maximum of 8.1Gbps data rate to accommodate a variety of display resolutions. This PHY utilizes a digital Clock Data Recovery (CDR) architecture which ensures quick re-lock times in scenarios such as existing Panel Self Refresh (PSR) or following an Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) event, enhancing stability and responsiveness.

Qualitas eDP v1.5a Block Diagram

Key Features

eDP v1.5a compliant

Max. 8.1Gbps datarate supported.

Adopt digital CDR architecture for fast re-lock time at PSR exit & abnormal conditions due to ESD events.

PSR, PSR2 supported for low power consumption (FW_SLEEP, FW_STANDBY supported)

ALPM with AUX-less wake-up

Adaptive Equalization

NO LT supported at PSR exit condition.

Offset calibration supported EOM (Eye Open Monitoring) function supported.

BITS function supported.

LANE & PN Swap Supported

The PHY IP is equipped with sophisticated signal integrity tools such as an adaptive linear equalizer and feedback equalization to maintain clear and stable image quality under different conditions. The PHY also automates certain processes like calibration of its analog circuits and correction of any signal offsets, enhancing consistency and reliability. For troubleshooting and ensuring optimal operation, it incorporates a built-in monitor to check signal clarity and a self-testing feature that verifies the integrity of data transmission, providing robust performance in a range of display applications.

Qualitas has a history of signing eDP contracts with companies known as top-tier in the display market and their eDP v1.5a RX PHY has passed the CTS certification test and is scheduled for mass production in TCON SoCs in this year. Qualitas’ CEO, Dr. Duho Kim said “We have always focused on meeting our clients’ evolving needs, including technical support to deliver higher quality. It is our great privilege to continue this great leap of work of developing the most recent specification on TCON standards, including the great success of achieving eDP v1.5a RX PHY IP.”

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a leader in high-speed interconnect technology, which is a key infrastructure of the 4th Industrial Revolution, encompassing AI, mobile devices, automotive systems and displays. Qualitas specializes in high-speed interconnect circuit design, as well as ultra-fine semiconductor process design and verification. Qualitas operates our business through the licensing of high-speed interface IP and by providing comprehensive design services. Moreover, Qualitas has established a robust design methodology to ensure high reliability in ultra-fine semiconductor processes. With a proven track record in developing and mass-producing cutting-edge semiconductors, our expertise spans the most advanced technologies.

