JPEG XS Joins GenICam, a Machine Vision Standard Managed by EMVA

GiGE Vision, USB Vision, CoaXpress can now benefit from the full power of JPEG XS!

May 23, 2024 -- JPEG XS is scheduled to soon become a newly supported compression technology in the GenICam framework, under the purview of The European Machine Vision Association (EMVA). This milestone marks a significant advancement in the field of machine vision, allowing enhanced performance, efficiency, and interoperability for industry stakeholders.

The GenDC specification of EMVA’s renowned "Generic Interface for Cameras standard, "GenICam, will seamlessly support the transport of JPEG XS encoded content, scheduled to be effective by the end of 2024. A draft version of the updated GenDC specification is being prepared. This integration heralds a new era of streamlined communication and data exchange within the machine vision ecosystem.

GenDC is an integral part of GenICam, which offers a universal programming interface (API) catering to diverse devices, predominantly cameras, irrespective of interface technology. This amalgamation ensures that machine vision systems can seamlessly leverage the capabilities of JPEG XS, maximizing efficiency and compatibility across various platforms. Recall that JPEG XS offers excellent visually lossless compression capabilities and also has unique support for direct compression of raw Bayer CFA content. Thus JPEG XS allows to compress and decompress raw Bayer CFA content without the need for debayering before encoding. This unique feature is extremely valuable for use in cameras and in machine vision applications.

Furthermore, GenDC also serves as the common transport layer for a myriad of established camera and machine vision interface standards, including GigE Vision, USB3 Vision, CoaXPress, Camera Link HS, and Camera Link. This comprehensive integration underscores EMVA’s commitment to fostering a cohesive and standardized environment for machine vision applications.

In light of this development, intoPIX is a key player, offering cutting-edge image processing and compression solutions tailored for industrial cameras, human vision, and machine vision alike. With a focus on delivering lossless quality, intoPIX lightweight compression solutions conform to all machine vision interface standards while supporting larger resolutions and higher transfer rates over existing interfaces.

intoPIX is thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformative collaboration between JPEG XS and the GenICam standard. Our commitment to innovation and interoperability aligns seamlessly with the objectives of this initiative, promising enhanced performance and efficiency for machine vision applications.

The integration of JPEG XS into the GenDC specifications of GenICam represents a significant leap forward in the evolution of machine vision technologies. By harnessing the power of this standardized framework, stakeholders can expect unparalleled levels of interoperability, reliability, and performance in their machine vision endeavors.





