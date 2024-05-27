Dolphin Design teams up with Raspberry Pi for advanced chip power management

Grenoble, France | May 27, 2024 – Dolphin Design and Raspberry Pi are proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership that leverages Dolphin’s cutting-edge power management solutions in the development of Raspberry Pi’s chip technology. Using TSMC’s robust process, this collaboration aims to enhance performance and efficiency, setting new standards in semiconductor design.

In a groundbreaking move towards advanced chip technology, Raspberry Pi has teamed up with Dolphin Design to incorporate sophisticated power management features into their latest semiconductor projects. This collaboration successfully integrates Dolphin Design’s IP with Raspberry Pi’s initiatives using TSMC’s 40 nm technology. This partnership not only optimizes power efficiency and performance but also ensures longer battery life across a wide spectrum of applications. From educational tools to high-end computing systems, this versatile technology is designed to meet the diverse needs of various users, reinforcing Raspberry Pi’s commitment to innovation and efficient computing.

“Our collaboration with Raspberry Pi marks a pivotal moment in semiconductor innovation. By integrating our advanced power management solutions with Raspberry Pi’s visionary chip design, we are setting a new benchmark for what’s possible in technology tailored for efficiency and sustainability,” said Hakim Jaafar VP of Marketing at Dolphin Design.

James Adams, CTO at Raspberry Pi, adds “We are excited to work with Dolphin Design to bring forward chips that not only meet the high standards of performance and reliability expected by our users, but also push the boundaries of power efficiency. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our belief in the power of collaboration”.

