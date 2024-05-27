T2M-IP announces Silicon-Proven eDisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Core in 22ULP readily available for licensing for your futuristic SoCs
May 27th 2024 — T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor technology expert and leading provider of advanced IP solutions, is excited to announce the release of its silicon-proven DisplayPort v1.4 Transmitter PHY and Controller IP Core, developed in 22nm Ultra-Low Power (22ULP) process technology. This innovative IP core delivers exceptional performance and power efficiency, catering to the growing demand for high-quality display solutions in consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications.
Our eDisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores from T2M-IP offer a comprehensive solution, including support for 8K resolution at 60Hz with High Dynamic Range (HDR), Display Stream Compression (DSC) 1.2a, and Forward Error Correction (FEC). The IP core is designed to meet the stringent requirements of modern display applications, ensuring high-speed data transmission with minimal power consumption. 22nm Ultra Low Power process technology features ultra-low power consumption, high performance, advanced transistor technology, high density, mixed-signal and RF integration, enhanced design flexibility, and reduced die size, making it ideal for mobile, IoT, and other power-sensitive applications.
Key features of the DisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Core include:
- High-Resolution Support: Capable of supporting 8K resolution at 60Hz, providing stunning visual clarity.
- Advanced Compression: Integrated Display Stream Compression (DSC) 1.2a for efficient data transmission.
- Error Correction: Forward Error Correction (FEC) to ensure reliable data integrity.
- Low Power Consumption: Optimized for 22ULP process, delivering superior power efficiency.
- Broad Compatibility: Fully compliant with the DisplayPort v1.4 specification, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices.
Our eDisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Cores in 22ULP technology. This achievement underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge IP solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Our DisplayPort v1.4 IP core not only enhances display performance but also significantly reduces power consumption, making it an ideal choice for next-generation display applications. This IP core solution has already undergone rigorous testing and validation to ensure robust performance and reliability. T2M-IP is dedicated to supporting its customers with comprehensive documentation, reference designs, and technical support to facilitate seamless integration and accelerate time-to-market.
Availability:
There are so many IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / Mail at contact@t-2-m.com
About T2M-IP:
T2M-IP, is the global independent semiconductor technology expert and leading provider of innovative IP solutions for the semiconductor industry. With a focus on delivering high-performance, power-efficient designs, and empowers customers to develop cutting-edge products for a wide range of applications, including consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.t-2-m.com
