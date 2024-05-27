Need a Perfect Ethernet IP? Key ASIC's 0.13um 10/100 PHY IP Solution is Ready Now

May 27, 2024 -- Are you tired of incompatible designs? Try with Key ASIC's revolutionary Ethernet 10/100 PHY IP solution!

The KA13ETHB33 is a 0.13um single-port PHY with an MII (Media Independent Interface). It implements all 10/100M Ethernet Physical- layer functions including the Physical Coding Sub-layer (PCS), Physical Medium Attachment (PMA), Twisted Pair Physical Medium Dependent sub-layer (TP-PMD), 10Base-Tx Encoder/Decoder, and Twisted Pair Media Access Unit (TPMAU).

Isn't it time you experienced the freedom of truly ubiquitous connectivity, unmatched adaptability, and flawless interoperability? Key ASIC's Ethernet 10/100 PHY IP solution is your answer.

Key Features:

Supports MII.

Auto-MDX

10/100Mbs operation supported

Full/half duplex operation

Twisted pair output only

Supports Base Line Wander (BLW) compensation

Adaptive Equalization

25MHz crystal/oscillator as clock source

IEEE 802.3/802.3u compliant including auto- negotiation

. Proven on 0.13um process

0~125°C junction temperature

In addition, as industrial environments continue to become more connected and digitized, the demand for secure and reliable Industrial Ethernet solutions will continue to grow. We are also able to provide assistance related to Industrial Ethernet.

In a landscape where connectivity is paramount, KA13ETHB33 emerges as the go-to solution for IP designers.

Need a design service partner that has perfect track record with over 100M chips in production?

Key ASIC is one of the world's leading turnkey ASIC design service companies that provide design services from all stages, and production of the chips.

We have designed and produced over 150 SOC with first time silicon success in the past 10 years, ranging from 0.35u to 5nm technologies. We are foundry independent and have production with worldwide top tiers foundries.

We are here to provide you the best partnership for your ASIC business.





