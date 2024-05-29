MIPS To Showcase New Embedded and Edge AI Innovations At Computex 2024
Highlights to Include RISC-V Adoption, Edge AI Tools and Live Demos of IP Products
SAN JOSE, CA – May 29, 2024 – MIPS, a leading developer of efficient and configurable IP compute cores, will showcase the company’s latest innovations and suite of system deployments at Computex 2024.
As part of its activities at Computex 2024, MIPS will highlight its latest solutions demonstrating the company’s differentiation around data movement to enable customers to achieve Edge AI innovation. MIPS’ architecture enables a bespoke solution with tight integration of the CPU to the overall System-on-Chip (SoC) architecture, managing data movement and memory balancing to predict and solve bottlenecks caused by the increasing throughput demands of new use-cases in AI.
“We are excited to participate in Computex 2024 where we will show how we’ve evolved as a company and are developing RISC-V tools that give edge AI Embedded customers the freedom to innovate compute,” said Durgesh Srivastava, CTO of MIPS. “We remain committed to providing our customers and partners with the innovative solutions they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving accelerated computing markets. We are anticipating a lot of interest in our technology at the show and look forward to connecting with ecosystem partners, our customers and fellow industry leaders.”
During the show two demos will also be featured in the MIPS meeting room #2549 at the Grand Hyatt Taipei, showcasing real-time system deployments, as well as elements of the MIPS’ multi-threading and RISC-V capabilities. Demos and highlights include:
Multi-threading Application Demonstration:
- A demo of MIPS’ multithreading capabilities of the MIPS P8700 Series multiprocessor when used with an embedded application
Synopsys Simulation Demonstration:
- A software model of the multithreaded MIPS P8700 Series CPU running on Synopsys’ Virtualizer simulation environment
For close to two decades, MIPS has established a leading position with its deep technical expertise and intellectual property (IP) with billions of MIPS-based chips in many devices and systems around the world. Today, the company is building off this innovation and expertise to give customers the freedom to build unique products for specific workloads utilizing MIPS’ industry-leading cores.
Company representatives, including members of the new MIPS executive leadership team, will be available to meet with journalists, analysts, customers and partners throughout the week at Computex 2024. MIPS will also be on hand to meet with attendees, explore new partnership opportunities and promote the company’s active recruitment initiatives.
For additional information about MIPS, please visit https://mips.com/.
About MIPS
MIPS is accelerating compute density in the automotive, cloud and embedded markets. Giving customers the freedom to build unique products for specific workloads, MIPS’ industry-leading cores are configurable, efficient and easy to implement. Its multi-threading methodology delivers advanced scalability and the ability to efficiently move and process data faster. The company’s compute DNA spans three decades with billions of MIPS-based chips shipped to date. For more information, visit MIPS.com.
