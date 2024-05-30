Fifth generation ARM Cortex-X for 3nm AI chip designs

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe (May 29, 2024)

ARM has launched its fifth generation Cortex-X core for smartphones along with a compute sub-system (CSS) with the latest high performance graphics unit.

The smartphone compute sub-system (CSS) combines the ARM Cortex-X925, the successor the X4, and the Immortalis G925 GPU core. These are combined with refreshed ARM A-class cores, the A725 and A520 for big.LITTLE architectures ready designed for chip makers. These have a system management wrapper, the Dynamiq DS-120, that manages the data flow between up to 14 cores.

The CSS is aimed squarely at adding AI to Android smartphones through chips such as the Mediatek Dimensity 9400 as well as Windows and Linux PCs, with chips designed for the 3nm process at TSMC and Samsung and the 1.8nm 18A process at Intel Foundry Services (IFS).

