Xiphera's Customisable nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine Protects Cloud, Edge, and AI Environments
nQrux™ CCE solution is customised to include various types of computing resources, while the communication of data and code is protected with hardware-based implementation of TLS 1.3.
May 30, 2024 -- Xiphera introduces Confidential Computing Engine (CCE) for the nQrux™ family of Hardware Trust Engines. The nQrux™ CCE offers customisable solutions for secure code execution environments protecting data, code, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) models in cloud, edge, and AI environments.
The nQrux™ CCE solution is customised to include various types of computing resources including CPU cores and specific accelerators, for example, for AI. Data and code are remotely uploaded over a protected communication channel to be processed securely in the CCE. Additionally, the CCE solution includes a feature where client nodes can be categorised into groups with different access rights to the resources of the CCE – for instance, one client can provide AI models for an embedded AI accelerator inside the CCE, the other clients (such as sensors) can upload data to be processed in the AI computation, while a third client may have the right to access the result of the AI computation.
Communication of data and code to the nQrux™ CCE is protected with hardware-based implementation of TLS 1.3. Access policies are enforced with hardware isolation of resources and with client-authentication of TLS 1.3, so that only clients with appropriate certificates are allowed to access (write and/or read) specific resources.
Example high-level block diagram of the nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine.
“The new CCE core provides uniquely tailored solutions, to protect for example AI or other code in remote environments such as Edge, cloud, and satellites”, says Petri Jehkonen, Xiphera’s Director of Strategic Programs. “The computing elements, such as RISC-V or AI accelerators, are physically and cryptographically isolated from the rest of the system, mitigating CPU or cache vulnerabilities, while offering flexibility to use general purpose programming languages with security related processing tasks.”
For more information, visit the product page of Confidential Computing Engine (CCE) and the family page of nQrux™ Hardware Trust Engines. With any additional questions and inquires, contact us directly.
WEBINAR – Fortifying Digital Resilience: Security Foundations for IoT, AI, and Cloud Systems
Join Xiphera’s webinar on Wednesday, June 5, to learn about the challenges and practical building blocks for strengthening digital resilience within modern IoT, Cloud, and AI environments. The webinar is available in two time slots, so you can select the one that works best for you!
Learn more and register.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xiphera Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- Gyrfalcon's 2803 Plai Plug Development Hardware Delivers 24 TOPS/W for AI From Edge to Cloud
- Wave Computing Extends AI Lead by Targeting Edge of Cloud Through Acquisition of MIPS
- Socionext Develops AI Accelerator Engine Optimized for Edge Computing
- Marvell Announces Industry's First 5nm Transmit-Only 800G PAM4 Optical DSP for AI and Cloud Interconnects
- BrainChip Previews Industry's First Edge Box Powered by Neuromorphic AI IP
Breaking News
- Xiphera's Customisable nQrux™ Confidential Computing Engine Protects Cloud, Edge, and AI Environments
- Fifth generation ARM Cortex-X for 3nm AI chip designs
- Andes Technology Announced the QiLai SoC and the Voyager Development Board
- MIPS To Showcase New Embedded and Edge AI Innovations At Computex 2024
- MerlinTPS Partners with Bluespec to Provide Urgently Needed GPS Augmentation and Backup Without Satellites
Most Popular
- Dolphin Design teams up with Raspberry Pi for advanced chip power management
- CFX announces commercial availability of low cost automotive grade SonoS based charge trapping EFlash/MTP technology on 90nm BCD process
- SEALSQ RISC-V Chips Adoption is Predicted to Get AI Boost Making it a Viable Competitor to Traditional GPUs
- HCLTech and Arm collaborate on custom silicon chips optimized for AI workloads
- T2M-IP announces Silicon-Proven eDisplayPort v1.4 Tx PHY and Controller IP Core in 22ULP readily available for licensing for your futuristic SoCs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page