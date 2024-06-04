Raspberry Pi Selects Hailo to Enable Advanced AI Capabilities for Raspberry Pi 5

TEL AVIV, Israel -- June 4, 2024 — Hailo, the pioneering chipmaker of edge artificial intelligence (AI) processors, today announced that it has been selected by Raspberry Pi to provide AI accelerators for the Raspberry Pi AI Kit, the computing company’s AI-enabled add-on for Raspberry Pi 5. The partnership will empower both professional and enthusiast creators to elevate their projects and solutions in home automation, security, robotics and beyond, with advanced AI capabilities.

“We are thrilled to support Raspberry Pi and empower its vibrant community of professional engineers and creative makers with cutting-edge AI capabilities,” said Hailo CEO and Co-Founder Orr Danon. “Our partnership with the world’s leading single-board computer provider will inspire a new era of computing, enhanced by our high-performance AI processing capacity.”

Raspberry Pi’s AI Kit, designed for the latest Raspberry Pi 5, includes the newly announced Raspberry Pi M.2 HAT+, and the Hailo-8L M.2 AI acceleration module with 13 TOPS of inferencing performance. This solution is fully integrated with Raspberry Pi’s camera software stack and supports numerous out-of-the-box AI applications through Hailo’s robust software suite and model zoo.

“Our collaboration with Hailo enables Raspberry Pi’s industrial customers to integrate AI into high-performance solutions that are extremely cost-effective and power-efficient. For enthusiasts, the AI Kit provides an accessible way to enhance their creative projects with AI,” Eben Upton, Raspberry Pi CEO, said. “Hailo’s combination of high compute power and low power consumption make it an incredibly attractive AI solution for professionals and enthusiasts alike.“

The Hailo-8L AI accelerator, featuring 13 tera-operations per second (TOPS), significantly outperforms all other edge processors. Since Hailo processors are both commercial and industrial grade – and are already deployed by over 300 customers worldwide – scalability is made simple from prototype to mass production.

The collaboration with Raspberry Pi marks a significant milestone, reflecting the maturity of the Hailo AI accelerators and Hailo’s ability to serve a larger audience. To support the growing community of Hailo developers, as well as the new Raspberry Pi users, Hailo is introducing an online developer community featuring tutorials, FAQs, and other resources to foster innovation among creators and developers. Registered members will have the opportunity to engage with a team of Hailo experts and connect with each other to share code, experiences, resources, knowledge, and more.

“Our new online community will serve as a collaborative environment for AI lovers to share their experiences and discuss new ways to innovate,” Danon concluded. “We fully expect the introduction of Raspberry Pi’s AI-enabled board to set forth a new path for innovation – and we look forward to collaborating with makers to support them as they experiment and leverage Hailo’s AI capabilities.”

The Raspberry Pi AI Kit will be demonstrated at the Raspberry Pi booth 3A-138 at Embedded World China, June 12-14, and at Maker Faire Hannover, August 17-18. To schedule a meeting with the Hailo team at these events click here.





