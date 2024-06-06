Arm looking for 50% of Windows PC market
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (June 4, 2024)
Arm CEO Renee Haas has told Reuters that Arm could have a 50% share of the Windows PC market by 2029.
“Arm’s market share in Windows – I think, truly, in the next five years, it could be better than 50%,” said Haas.
