UMC Reports Sales for May 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, June 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2024.

Revenues for May 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) May 19,509,486 18,778,488 730,998 3.89% Jan.-May 93,882,976 91,449,371 2,433,605 2.66%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





