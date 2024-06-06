UMC Reports Sales for May 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, June 6, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of May 2024.
Revenues for May 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
May
|
19,509,486
|
18,778,488
|
730,998
|
3.89%
|
Jan.-May
|
93,882,976
|
91,449,371
|
2,433,605
|
2.66%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Q1 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Edge Down 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- Alphawave Semi Collaborates with Arm on High-Performance Compute Chiplet
- Siemens brings formal methods to high-level verification with C++ coverage closure and property checking
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2024
- BrainChip Introduces TENNs-PLEIADES in New White Paper
Most Popular
- Qualitas Semiconductor Announces 5nm MIPI C-PHY IP with 8Gsps Data Rate
- Kalray and Pliops enters into exclusive negotiations to create a global leader in data accelerators for AI and storage acceleration
- Codasip introduces best-in-class RISC-V core for power-efficient applications
- OPENEDGES' Memory Subsystem IPs Selected by ASICLAND for Next-gen AI Applications
- RaiderChip launches its Generative AI hardware accelerator for LLM models on low-cost FPGAs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page