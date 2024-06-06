GUC Monthly Sales Report - May 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan, June 5th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for May 2024 were NT2,353 million, increased 39.0% month-overmonth and also increased 9.5% year-over-year.

Net sales for five months of 2024 totaled NT$9,737 million, decreased 8.9% compared to the same period in 2023.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) May 2,353,184 2,149,206 39.0% 9.5% Year to Date 9,737,032 10,692,458 N/A -8.9%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC May 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 1,600,791 68 NRE 751,984 32 Others 409 0 Total 2,353,184 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





