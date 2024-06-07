Mobiveil's PSRAM Controller IP Lets SoC Designers fully Leverage AP Memory's Ultra High Speed (UHS) PSRAM Memory

MILIPITAS, CALIF. –– June 7, 2024 –– Mobiveil, Inc., a fast-growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (SIP), platforms and IP-enabled design services, today announced it has adapted its PSRAM controller IP to leverage the unique characteristics of AP Memory’s Ultra High Speed (UHS) PSRAM device.

“Linking Mobiveil’s controller with AP Memory’s UHS PSRAM offers greater performance and power benefits to designers of IoT applications for edge computing, smart home, wearables, display devices, modem and connectivity solutions,” remarks Gopa Periyadan Mobiveil’s COO.

Related

OCTA SPI PSRAM Controller





The interface between Mobiveil’s controller and the AP Memory UHS PSRAM device provides system-on-chip (SoC) designers with high performance and a very low power design. Together they further enable design simplification for form factor constrained IoT applications, enabling quicker time to market (TTM) with better overall system performance.

“UHS PSRAM is a cost-effective solution ideal for IoT applications that require higher bandwidth and lower power,” says Ivan Hong, President of AP Memory. “Connecting our technology with Mobiveil’s will enable designers to enhance their system performance and enrich the IoT end user experience.”

AP Memory’s UHS PSRAM device features ultra-high bandwidth, low-power consumption, and low pin count. It supports densities from 64Mb to 512Mb in x8/x16 modes and operates up to a max frequency of 1066MHz. At Double Data Rate (DDR) it has a max theoretical bandwidth of 4266Mbytes/s with a x16 option.

About AP Memory

AP Memory (TWSE: 6531) is a global fabless design semiconductor company specializing in customized memory design and IP solutions. Products include IoT memory (IoTRAM™), AI memory solutions (VHM™), and silicon capacitors (S-SiCap™). With strong R&D capabilities, AP Memory is committed to providing high performance, low-power and innovative customized products and solutions for applications such as mobile communication, wearables, IoT, high-end mobile applications, high-performance computing, and edge computing. For more information, please visit www.apmemory.com.

About Mobiveil, Inc.

Mobiveil, a fully owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a fast‐growing technology company that specializes in development of Silicon Intellectual Properties, platforms, and solutions for the networking, storage and enterprise markets. The Mobiveil team leverages decades of experience to deliver high‐quality, production‐proven, high-speed serial interconnect Silicon IP cores and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading customers worldwide. With a highly motivated engineering team, dedicated integration support, flexible business models, strong industry presence through strategic alliances and key partnerships, Mobiveil solutions add tremendous value to the customers in executing their product goals on time and within budget. Mobiveil is headquartered in the Silicon Valley with engineering development centers located in Milpitas, Calif., Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Rajkot, India, and sales offices and representatives located in U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan,Taiwan and Peoples Republic of China.





