Design And Reuse

Mobiveil's PSRAM Controller IP Lets SoC Designers fully Leverage AP Memory's Ultra High Speed (UHS) PSRAM Memory


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Mobiveil Hot IP

 
See Mobiveil IP >>

Related News

 
See Mobiveil Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com