TSMC May 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jun. 7, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2024 was approximately NT$229.62 billion, a decrease of 2.7 percent from April 2024 and an increase of 30.1 percent from May 2023. Revenue for January through May 2024 totaled NT$1,058.29 billion, an increase of 27.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|May 2024
|229,620
|April 2024
|236,021
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(2.7)
|May 2023
|176,537
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|30.1
|January to May 2024
|1,058,286
|January to May 2023
|833,070
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|27.0
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Nuvoton Develops OpenTitan® based Security Chip as Next Gen Security Solution for Chromebooks
- TSMC May 2024 Revenue Report
- Mobiveil's PSRAM Controller IP Lets SoC Designers fully Leverage AP Memory's Ultra High Speed (UHS) PSRAM Memory
- MediaTek Joins Arm Total Design to Shape the Future of AI Computing
- Andes Technology Announces the Annual ANDES RISC-V CON on June 11th at the DoubleTree San Jose Hotel
Most Popular
- Alphawave Semi Collaborates with Arm on High-Performance Compute Chiplet
- Qualitas Semiconductor Announces 5nm MIPI C-PHY IP with 8Gsps Data Rate
- RaiderChip launches its Generative AI hardware accelerator for LLM models on low-cost FPGAs
- Arm looking for 50% of Windows PC market
- Q1 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Edge Down 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page