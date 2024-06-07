TSMC May 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jun. 7, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for May 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for May 2024 was approximately NT$229.62 billion, a decrease of 2.7 percent from April 2024 and an increase of 30.1 percent from May 2023. Revenue for January through May 2024 totaled NT$1,058.29 billion, an increase of 27.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC May Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues May 2024 229,620 April 2024 236,021 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (2.7) May 2023 176,537 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 30.1 January to May 2024 1,058,286 January to May 2023 833,070 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 27.0





