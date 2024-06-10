eXpreso eFPGA Compiler Achieves 98.6% Packing Density

Up to 1.5x higher Fmax, 2x packing density, and 10x faster compile time

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – June 10th, 2024 – Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., the leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP and reconfigurable DSP/SDR/AI solutions, announced availability of eXpreso, its powerful 2nd generation EFLX eFPGA compiler. eXpreso, which has been in development for years, is now shipping to alpha customers for evaluation. The new compiler delivers up to 1.5x higher frequency, 2x denser LUT packing and 10x faster compile times for all existing EFLX tile and arrays. Flex Logix plans to release eXpreso for production later this year.

Embedded FPGA provides crucial flexibility, allowing SoCs to adapt to changing standards, protocols, customer requirements and post-quantum cryptography algorithms as well as enables software acceleration and deterministic processing. eXpreso significantly enhances the value of eFPGA by minimizing silicon die area saving cost and power.

“I am proud of our eFPGA Software team for the tremendous results delivered by eXpreso,” said Cheng Wang, CTO & SVP Software/Architecture of Flex Logix. “Designs like AES256 are compressed into 2 tiles that used to take 6. And one cryptography algorithm achieved 98.6% LUT utilization – something not achievable even by Xilinx. We are able to achieve this on EFLX because of our interconnect inventions and excellent place and route algorithms. We are working with initial customers now to apply eXpreso to their designs and are seeing good results.”



Learn more and see examples at https://flex-logix.com/eflx-efpga/eflx-software/ or see us at DAC June 24-26 and TSMC Japan Technology Symposium June 28.



About Flex Logix



Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing leading edge eFPGA, DSP/SDR and AI Inference solutions for semiconductor and systems companies. Flex Logix eFPGA enables volume FPGA users to integrate the FPGA into their companion SoC, resulting in a 5-10x reduction in the cost and power of the FPGA and increasing compute density which is critical for communications, networking, data centers, microcontrollers and others. Its scalable DSP/SDR/AI is the most efficient, providing much higher inference throughput per square millimeter and per watt. Flex Logix supports process nodes from 180nm to 7nm, with 5nm, 3nm and 18A in development. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and has an office in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.





