Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 15.8% Year-to-Year in April; New Industry Forecast Projects Market Growth of 16.0% in 2024
Worldwide chip sales increase 1.1% month-to-month in April, marking first month-to-month growth of 2024
WASHINGTON — June 6, 2024 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $46.4 billion during the month of April 2024, an increase of 15.8% compared to the April 2023 total of $40.1 billion and 1.1% more than the March 2024 total of $45.9 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global sales increases of 16.0% in 2024 and 12.5% in 2025. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“The global semiconductor industry posted double-digit sales increases on a year-to-year basis during each month of 2024, and worldwide sales in April increased on a month-to-month basis for the first time this year, indicating positive market momentum as we approach the middle of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Additionally, the latest industry forecast projects strong annual growth in 2024, led by sales to the Americas market, which is expected to grow by more than 25% this year.”
Regionally, year-to-year sales in April increased in the Americas (32.4%), China (23.4%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (11.1%), but decreased in Europe (-7.0%) and Japan (-7.8%). Month-to-month sales in April increased in the Americas (4.2%), Japan (2.4%), and China (0.2%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5%) and Europe (-0.8%).
Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Spring 2024 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects annual global sales will grow to $611.2 billion in 2024, which would be the industry’s highest-ever annual sales total. In 2025, global sales are projected to reach $687.4 billion. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
