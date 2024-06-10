Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 15.8% Year-to-Year in April; New Industry Forecast Projects Market Growth of 16.0% in 2024

Worldwide chip sales increase 1.1% month-to-month in April, marking first month-to-month growth of 2024

WASHINGTON — June 6, 2024 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $46.4 billion during the month of April 2024, an increase of 15.8% compared to the April 2023 total of $40.1 billion and 1.1% more than the March 2024 total of $45.9 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global sales increases of 16.0% in 2024 and 12.5% in 2025. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“The global semiconductor industry posted double-digit sales increases on a year-to-year basis during each month of 2024, and worldwide sales in April increased on a month-to-month basis for the first time this year, indicating positive market momentum as we approach the middle of the year,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Additionally, the latest industry forecast projects strong annual growth in 2024, led by sales to the Americas market, which is expected to grow by more than 25% this year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales in April increased in the Americas (32.4%), China (23.4%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (11.1%), but decreased in Europe (-7.0%) and Japan (-7.8%). Month-to-month sales in April increased in the Americas (4.2%), Japan (2.4%), and China (0.2%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-0.5%) and Europe (-0.8%).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Spring 2024 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects annual global sales will grow to $611.2 billion in 2024, which would be the industry’s highest-ever annual sales total. In 2025, global sales are projected to reach $687.4 billion. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

