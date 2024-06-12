Alphawave Semi to Showcase Next-Generation PCIe® 7.0 IP Platform for High-Performance Connectivity and Compute at PCI-SIG® DevCon 2024

Participation at Santa Clara event includes industry leading demonstrations covering 128 Gbps PCIe 7.0 and PCI 6.0 specification interoperability over optics and copper cables

LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, Canada – June 12, 2024 -- Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, is returning as a Platinum Sponsor of the annual North American PCI-SIG® Developers Conference. The company will demonstrate IP subsystem solutions for rapid implementation of next-generation PCI Express® (PCIe®) 7.0® specification alongside advanced technologies that set new standards for the PCIe 6.0 technology ecosystem.

PCI-SIG DevCon 2024 takes place in Santa Clara on June 12th and 13th. Alphawave Semi will be showing its advanced DSP-enabled PAM4 SerDes technology that provides the foundation for accelerating the time-to-market of emerging PCIe 7.0 solutions. The company will illustrate how its fully integrated controller and top-tier PAM4 SerDes PHY IP is bringing interoperable PCIe 6.0 technology connectivity for AI and high-performance compute (HPC) data centre applications.

Highlights

Showcasing PCIe 7.0 Technology: Accelerating the Future with Alphawave Semi IP

Explore the cutting-edge capabilities of Alphawave Semi's Silicon-Ready PipeCORE PCIe IP in enabling PCIe 7.0 standards. This demo pairs with the Tektronix DPO70000 High-Performance Oscilloscope to navigate transmitter performance at 128 GT/s (PAM4). Our solutions, backed by highly correlated models and in-lab measurements, promise fast market entry with complete 128 Gbps solutions. Experience the next-gen standards today with our industry-leading 112G DSP-based SerDes in the Alphawave Semi PCIe 7.0 Technology Capabilities.

64 GT/s PCIe 6.0 Subsystem with Electro-Optical Link Integration

Discover Alphawave Semi's full PCIe 6.0 subsystem solution, showcasing an electro-optical link that pushes the boundaries at 64 Gbps per lane. This integration includes Alphawave Semi's advanced controller IP and top-tier PAM4 SerDes PHY, combined with InnoLight’s LPO OSFP optics. Experience how this breakthrough technology sets new benchmarks for performance, power efficiency, and latency in modern data centers, advancing the PCIe 6.0 ecosystem.

64 GT/s PCIe 6.0 Subsystem Featuring OSFP-XD PCIe Direct Attach Cabling

This demo highlights Alphawave Semi’s comprehensive PCIe 6.0 subsystem solution that supports Amphenol’s pioneering OSFP-XD PCIe Direct Attach Cables. This integration maximizes the potential of disaggregated server resources across data center racks, enhancing connectivity with extended reach copper. Featuring our sophisticated controller IP and PAM4 SerDes PHY, this demo delivers unparalleled performance with the most efficient and low-latency channel solutions, redefining data center connectivity under the PCIe 6.0 standard.

64 GT/s PCIe 6.0 Specification Interoperability with Alphawave Semi and Viavi

Witness the collaboration between Alphawave Semi and Viavi in this demonstration of a complete PCIe 6.0 link. Alphawave Semi’s leading-edge silicon implementation of the new PCIe 6.0 64 GT/s FLIT-based protocol showcases our ability to support higher data rates crucial for hyperscale and data infrastructure applications. This demo builds upon our successful PCIe 5.0 specification interoperability functionality with Viavi, further solidifying our position as leaders in PCIe technology advancements.

Alphawave Semi is collaborating with prominent industry players such as Amphenol, Innolight, Keysight, Tektronix, and Viavi to exhibit practical implementations of Alphawave Semi's cutting-edge technologies. Alongside these demonstrations, David Kulansky, the company's Director of Product Marketing, will deliver a detailed technical presentation titled "PCIe over Optical: Implementation and Challenges," which will delve into the complexities and obstacles associated with this innovative technology.

For more information on Alphawave Semi’s participation at the PCI-SIG Developers Conference visit: https://pcisig.com/events/pci-sig-developers-conference-2024

For more information on Alphawave Semi visit http://awavesemi.com.

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably, and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centres, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.





