Alphawave Semi Unlocks 1.2 TBps Connectivity for High-Performance Compute and AI Infrastructure with 9.2 Gbps HBM3E Subsystem

Robust, chiplet-enabled platform based on Micron HBM3E supports best-in-class performance and exceptional power efficiency

LONDON, United Kingdom, and TORONTO, Canada – 20 June 2024 – Alphawave Semi (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity and compute silicon for the world’s technology infrastructure, today announced a 9.2 Gbps HBM3E sub-system (PHY + Controller IP) silicon platform. Based on the company’s proven HBM3E IP, the platform takes chiplet-enabled memory bandwidth to new heights of 1.2 Terabytes per second (TBps), addressing the demand for ultra-high-speed connectivity in high-performance compute (HPC) and accelerated compute for generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Alphawave Semi has successfully demonstrated its HBM3E IP subsystem at recent trade shows. Working with Micron, channel simulations have shown the highest level of performance of 9.2 Gbps in an advanced 2.5D package across an entire HBM3E system, comprising the HBM3E IP subsystem, an Alphawave Semi innovative silicon interposer and Micron’s HBM3E memory. These performance results demonstrate the platform enables a significant reduction in the time-to-market in delivering best-in-class industry performance and exceptional power efficiency for data center and HPC AI infrastructures.

HBM3E has emerged as a top choice for memory in AI and HPC systems as it offers the highest bandwidth, optimal latency, compact footprint and superior power efficiency. Alphawave Semi customers are deploying complete HBM subsystem solutions that integrate the company’s HBM PHY with a versatile JEDEC-compliant, highly configurable HBM controller that can be fine-tuned to maximize the efficiency for application-specific AI and HPC workloads.

Alphawave Semi has also created an optimized silicon interposer design to achieve best-in-class results for signal integrity, power integrity and thermal performance at 9.2 Gbps.

“Micron is committed to advancing memory performance through our comprehensive AI product portfolio as the demand for AI continues to grow in data centers,” said Praveen Vaidyanathan, vice president and general manager of Micron’s Compute Products Group. “With their end-to-end channel simulations, we are pleased to see Alphawave Semi demonstrate a performance of 9.2 Gbps for AI accelerators with HBM3E. Together, we are empowering customers to accelerate system deployment with our Micron HBM3E solutions, delivering up to 30% lower power consumption compared to competitive offerings.”

“We are excited to lead the industry in delivering a complete 9.2 Gbps HBM3E PHY and controller chiplet-enabled platform delivering 1.2 TBps bandwidth, backed by channel simulations across the SoC, interposer and Micron’s HBM3E memory,” said Mohit Gupta, senior vice president and general manager, Custom Silicon and IP, Alphawave Semi. “Leveraging this, along with our leading-edge custom silicon and advanced 2.5D/3D packaging capabilities, allows Alphawave Semi to a provide a very significant time-to-market advantage to our hyperscaler and data center infrastructure customers for their AI-enabled systems.”

Learn more about our HBM subsystem solutions by watching this video:

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in high-speed compute and connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi.com.





