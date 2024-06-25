tRoot Fx Hardware Secure Modules: Programmable Root of Trust
Enosemi announces availability of C-band-compatible electronic-photonic design IP
June 25, 2024 -- Enosemi announces the availability of C-band electronic-photonic design IP in the GlobalFoundries 45SPCLO Fotonix platform. 100 Gbps traveling-wave modulators, linear modulator drivers, linear transimpedance amplifiers, control systems, and AMS IP blocks are now operable in the C-band alongside newly-designed state-of-the-art C-band PDK devices.
These IP cores will enable faster time-to-market for coherent communication and sensing applications. Fotonix users can now leverage Enosemi’s design IP to monolithically integrate critical C-band functionality, such as linear modulator drivers for an IQ modulator or linear TIAs to build an optical front-end for a coherent receiver.
