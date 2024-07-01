Arteris Joins Russell 2000® Index

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 01, 2024 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it has joined the broad-market Russell 2000® Index.

“We are excited to be included in the Russell 2000® Index. This milestone is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as the continued support of our shareholders and stakeholders. Inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index not only validates our growth trajectory but also enhances our visibility among investors and strengthens our position as a leader in the semiconductor IP industry. We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions for the increasingly complex SoC design environment and driving value for our stakeholders as the industry increasingly shifts towards merchant system IP solutions,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris.

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

