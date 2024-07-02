Introducing Next-Generation Security IPs: Unmatched Protection with EEC, AES, SHA-2, CRP1A, and ECDSA

July 2, 2024. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is delighted to announce the instant availability of its partner’s Production proven Security IP Cores. These IP Cores have been in Production in multiple chipsets with a robust and high-speed interface.

Security IPs refer to specialized hardware and software components or technologies designed to enhance the security of electronic systems. These IPs are crucial for protecting sensitive information, ensuring data integrity, and preventing unauthorized access in various digital environments. Security IPs can be integrated into larger systems, such as microprocessors, embedded systems, and network devices, to provide robust security features.

This comprehensive suite features state-of-the-art encryption and authentication technologies designed to safeguard sensitive information and ensure data integrity in the digital age.

The Security IP suite includes:

Elliptic Curve Cryptography (EEC): EEC is a robust encryption technology that offers high security with smaller key sizes, making it ideal for mobile devices and other environments with limited computational power. By leveraging the mathematics of elliptic curves, EEC provides strong encryption while maintaining efficiency.

Advanced Encryption Standard (AES): AES is the industry-standard symmetric encryption algorithm used worldwide for securing sensitive data. Our implementation supports key sizes of 128, 192, and 256 bits, ensuring versatile and high-level protection against unauthorized access.

Secure Hash Algorithm 2 (SHA-2): SHA-2 is a family of cryptographic hash functions that provides a high level of security for data integrity verification. With hash lengths of 224, 256, 384, and 512 bits, SHA-2 ensures that any changes to data can be detected, preventing tampering and corruption.

Centralised Real-Time Processing Unit (CRP1A): The CRP1A is a dedicated hardware unit designed to accelerate cryptographic operations. It provides efficient processing power for encryption, decryption, and key management tasks, significantly enhancing overall system performance and security.

Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA): ECDSA is an advanced digital signature algorithm that uses elliptic curve cryptography to provide strong, secure, and efficient digital signatures. ECDSA is essential for verifying the authenticity and integrity of messages and transactions in a wide range of applications, from financial services to secure communications.

