UMC Reports Sales for June 2024

Taipei, Taiwan, July 4, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2024.

Revenues for June 2024

Period 2024 2023 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) June 17,548,413 19,056,484 -1,508,071 -7.91% Jan.-June 111,431,389 110,505,855 925,534 0.84%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



