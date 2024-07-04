UMC Reports Sales for June 2024
Taipei, Taiwan, July 4, 2024 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2024.
Revenues for June 2024
|
Period
|
2024
|
2023
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
June
|
17,548,413
|
19,056,484
|
-1,508,071
|
-7.91%
|
Jan.-June
|
111,431,389
|
110,505,855
|
925,534
|
0.84%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
