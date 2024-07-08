GUC Monthly Sales Report - June 2024
Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 5th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for June 2024 were NT2,673 million, increased 13.6% month-over-month and also increased 10.3% year-over-year. Net sales for six months of 2024 totaled NT$12,410 million, decreased 5.4% compared to the same period in 2023.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2024
|2023
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|June
|2,673,120
|2,423,420
|13.6%
|10.3%
|Year to Date
|12,410,152
|13,115,878
|N/A
|-5.4%
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
GUC June 2024 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|Turnkey
|937,416
|35
|NRE
|1,682,412
|63
|Others
|53,292
|2
|Total
|2,673,120
|100
Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Vietnam and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Microchip Technology Expands Processing Portfolio to Include Multi-Core 64-bit Microprocessors
- Siemens advances integrated circuit test and analysis at 5nm and below
- MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP (4.5Gbps) and CSI Tx Controller IP Cores, to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability for a wide range of applications
- SiliconIntervention announces an innovative Fractal-D Audio Amplifier Family
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3% Year-to-Year in May
Most Popular
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3% Year-to-Year in May
- Addressing AI While Keeping the MIPSiness In MIPS
- JEDEC® Announces Publication of Compute Express Link® (CXL®) Support Standards
- QuickLogic Announces $5.26 Million Contract Award
- C-DAC partners with MosChip and Socionext for design of HPC Processor AUM based on Arm architecture
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page