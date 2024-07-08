GUC Monthly Sales Report - June 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 5th, 2024 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for June 2024 were NT2,673 million, increased 13.6% month-over-month and also increased 10.3% year-over-year. Net sales for six months of 2024 totaled NT$12,410 million, decreased 5.4% compared to the same period in 2023.



GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)



Net Sales 2024 2023 MoM (%) YoY (%) June 2,673,120 2,423,420 13.6% 10.3% Year to Date 12,410,152 13,115,878 N/A -5.4%

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

GUC June 2024 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % Turnkey 937,416 35 NRE 1,682,412 63 Others 53,292 2 Total 2,673,120 100

Note: Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

About GUC

