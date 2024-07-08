Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3% Year-to-Year in May

May sales increase on a year-to-year basis by largest percentage since April 2022; worldwide chip sales increase 4.1% month-to-month

WASHINGTON—July 8, 2024 —The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales hit $49.1 billion during the month of May 2024, an increase of 19.3% compared to the May 2023 total of $41.2 billion and an increase of 4.1% compared to the April 2024 total of $47.2 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“The global semiconductor market has grown on a year-to-year basis during each month of 2024, and year-to-year sales in May increased by the largest percentage since April 2022,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The Americas market experienced particularly strong growth, with a year-to-year sales increase of 43.6%.

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (43.6%), China (24.2%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (13.8%), but down in Japan (-5.8%) and Europe (-9.6%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (6.5%), China (5.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.0%), and Japan (1.6%), but decreased in Europe (-1.0%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





