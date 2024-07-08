Audio codec with capacitor-less 106 dB dynamic range ADC and 120 dB SNR DAC with low latency
Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3% Year-to-Year in May
May sales increase on a year-to-year basis by largest percentage since April 2022; worldwide chip sales increase 4.1% month-to-month
WASHINGTON—July 8, 2024 —The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales hit $49.1 billion during the month of May 2024, an increase of 19.3% compared to the May 2023 total of $41.2 billion and an increase of 4.1% compared to the April 2024 total of $47.2 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.
“The global semiconductor market has grown on a year-to-year basis during each month of 2024, and year-to-year sales in May increased by the largest percentage since April 2022,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The Americas market experienced particularly strong growth, with a year-to-year sales increase of 43.6%.
Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (43.6%), China (24.2%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (13.8%), but down in Japan (-5.8%) and Europe (-9.6%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in the Americas (6.5%), China (5.0%), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.0%), and Japan (1.6%), but decreased in Europe (-1.0%).
For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.
About SIA
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.
About WSTS
World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 15.8% Year-to-Year in April; New Industry Forecast Projects Market Growth of 16.0% in 2024
- Q1 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Edge Down 2% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- M31 Q1 Revenue Increases 9.3% YoY, Advanced Processes Drive QoQ Growth
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Dip 5% in Q1 2024, SEMI Reports
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 16.3% Year-to-Year in February
Breaking News
- Microchip Technology Expands Processing Portfolio to Include Multi-Core 64-bit Microprocessors
- Siemens advances integrated circuit test and analysis at 5nm and below
- MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP (4.5Gbps) and CSI Tx Controller IP Cores, to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability for a wide range of applications
- SiliconIntervention announces an innovative Fractal-D Audio Amplifier Family
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3% Year-to-Year in May
Most Popular
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 19.3% Year-to-Year in May
- Addressing AI While Keeping the MIPSiness In MIPS
- JEDEC® Announces Publication of Compute Express Link® (CXL®) Support Standards
- QuickLogic Announces $5.26 Million Contract Award
- C-DAC partners with MosChip and Socionext for design of HPC Processor AUM based on Arm architecture
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page