TSMC June 2024 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 10, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2024 was approximately NT$207.87 billion, a decrease of 9.5 percent from May 2024 and an increase of 32.9 percent from June 2023. Revenue for January through June 2024 totaled NT$1,266.15 billion, an increase of 28.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues June 2024 207,869 May 2024 229,620 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (9.5) June 2023 156,404 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 32.9 January to June 2024 1,266,154 January to June 2023 989,474 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 28.0





