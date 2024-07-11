TSMC June 2024 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Jul. 10, 2024 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for June 2024: On a consolidated basis, revenue for June 2024 was approximately NT$207.87 billion, a decrease of 9.5 percent from May 2024 and an increase of 32.9 percent from June 2023. Revenue for January through June 2024 totaled NT$1,266.15 billion, an increase of 28.0 percent compared to the same period in 2023.
TSMC June Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|June 2024
|207,869
|May 2024
|229,620
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|(9.5)
|June 2023
|156,404
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|32.9
|January to June 2024
|1,266,154
|January to June 2023
|989,474
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|28.0
|
