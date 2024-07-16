Crypto Quantique partners with silicon IP distributors across Asia to deliver quantum-driven chip security

The distributors, based in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea, will support semiconductor makers in implementing on-chip, quantum-driven IoT security and regulatory compliance

LONDON -- July 15, 2024 -- Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven security for the Internet of Things (IoT), has announced three new partnerships with intellectual property (IP) distributors in the Asia-Pacific region, Kaviaz Technology for Taiwan, LoMicro for China, and KRM for Japan and Korea.

The proliferation of IoT devices poses a growing security threat to critical infrastructure. As a result, there is accelerating demand for devices that are secure-by-design. Crypto Quantique’s semiconductor hardware IP, called QDID, provides the highest standard of IoT security and regulatory compliance. Its patented physical unclonable function (PUF) creates unique chip identities and cryptographic keys on demand. These do not need to be stored in memory, where they would be vulnerable to attack, and cannot be counterfeited, copied or hacked, even in a post-quantum era. As a result, QDID provides the secure foundation of a root-of-trust for any IoT device. QDID is compatible with standard CMOS manufacturing processes at nodes from 55 nm down to 12 nm.

Dr Shahram Mossayebi, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto Quantique said:

“These alliances mark a significant milestone in our mission to democratise access to scalable, quantum-driven chip security across Asia. These partnerships significantly strengthen our presence in the APAC region and demonstrate our commitment to securing infrastructure and supply chains globally.”

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create end-to-end IoT security that can be seamlessly integrated from chip design to cloud connectivity. It has partnerships with major semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and OEMs like Würth Elektronik. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe and Taiwan.

About Kaviaz Technology

Kaviaz Technology is a professional EDA/IP distributor based in Taiwan, established in 2008. Kaviaz works with major international technology companies to provide industry leading EDA tools/silicon IP solutions and services. The company serves its customers with well-structured sales and technical support.

LoMicro Information Technology Co. Ltd

Shanghai LoMicro Information Technology Co.Ltd was started in 2011, and is a professional Silicon IP and EDA distributor for China. The team has over 20 years’ experience in the semiconductor industry. Its goal is to help Chinese design houses with innovative technologies from companies across world.

About KRM – Multimedia Business Group

KRM is a silicon IP distributor and fabless company specializing in semiconductor design for the automotive sector.

