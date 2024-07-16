Allegro DVT Launches The Industry's First Real-Time VVC/H.266 Encoder IP

Grenoble July 16, 2024 -- Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video encoding and decoding semiconductor IP solutions, today announced the availability of its E320 video encoder IP which supports the latest VVC/H.266 codec.

Versatile Video Coding (VVC) is the latest video compression standard being developed by the Joint Video Experts Team (JVET), a partnership between the ISO/IEC Moving Pictures Expert Group (MPEG) and the ITU-T Video Coding Expert Group (VCEG). The VVC codec has been conceived to be versatile and to address all video applications such as mobile telephony, VOD, Broadcasting, OTT streaming, videoconferencing, screen content, 360° and scalable coding and their requirements in terms of resolution, bitrates and latency.

The new E320 Encoder IP is the latest addition to Allegro DVT’s E300 series, it supports multiple video formats by sharing resources between H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1 and the newly added VVC compression standards to minimize power consumption and silicon area. Furthermore, it features a scalable architecture that allows various pixel throughputs (from HD up to 8K) and compression quality targets to address a wide spectrum of applications and use cases.

Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT, said “ The Allegro DVT team has a proven track record in providing cutting-edge and scalable video IPs with best-in-class video quality, silicon area and power consumption. The release of this industry’s first VVC Encoder IP is undoubtedly a major step that will help speed up the adoption of this new video standard with power and cost efficient HW solutions. In addition to providing best-in-class video quality, the E320 also includes many innovative smart features to meet the requirements of a wide range of applications such as professional and consumer video surveillance applications, automotive, application processors and cloud video transcoding and gaming.”

About Allegro DVT

Allegro DVT is a world leading provider of digital video technology solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on H.264, HEVC, VP9, AV1, VVC and LCEVC standards.





