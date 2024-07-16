Expedera Achieves ISO 26262 ASIL-B Automotive Safety Certification
Santa Clara, California -- July 16, 2024 — Expedera Inc., a leading provider of scalable Neural Processing Unit (NPU) semiconductor intellectual property (IP), today announced that it has received Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) certification according to the ISO 26262 international standard for its Origin™ IP.
Functional safety has become a critical priority as the automotive industry rapidly expands electrification, autonomous driving, and connectivity, incorporating more advanced electronics and safety assistance systems. Automotive manufacturers and suppliers seeking to integrate safety-critical features into their vehicles can confidently include Expedera’s NPU IP, which undergoes rigorous testing and validation procedures that meet the highest safety standards.
Expedera’s ASIL-B certification, awarded by SGS-TUV, underscores the company’s rigorous adherence to the functional safety standards defined by ISO 26262. This internationally recognized standard focuses on the safety of electrical and electronic systems within road vehicles, ensuring that all potential risks are systematically identified, evaluated, and mitigated. This certification is crucial for components used in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electric vehicles (EVs), and autonomous driving technologies, ensuring they meet stringent safety and reliability requirements.
“This certification is a testament to our commitment to safety and quality and reinforces our position as a trusted partner in the automotive industry,” said Da Chuang, co-founder and CEO of Expedera. “We remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver safe, reliable, and high-performance solutions for our customers.”
About Expedera
Expedera provides customizable neural engine semiconductor IP that dramatically improves performance, power, and latency while reducing cost and complexity in edge AI inference applications. Successfully deployed in well over 10 million consumer devices, Expedera’s Neural Processing Unit (NPU) solutions are scalable and produce superior results in applications ranging from edge nodes and smartphones to automotive. The platform includes an easy-to-use TVM-based software stack that allows the importing of trained networks, provides various quantization options, automatic completion, compilation, estimator, and profiling tools, and supports multi-job APIs. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company has engineering development centers and customer support offices in the United Kingdom, India, China, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. Visit https://www.expedera.com
