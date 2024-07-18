John Chubb becomes Sondrel's CEO

Reading, UK – July 18, 2024 -- Sondrel (AIM: SND), a leading provider of ultra-complex custom chips for leading global technology brands, has appointed John Chubb as its CEO. He has over 30 years’ experience in a broad range of board level roles including RPS, Grontmij UK and Sweco Denmark along with senior leadership experience in the nuclear, ICT, waste and energy sectors. He is a Chartered Engineer and a former Royal Naval Commander.

Key to Chubb’s vision for Sondrel is a focus on the company’s core capabilities. He explained that customers come to Sondrel because the company excels at creating ultra-complex, custom chips for next generation products right on the leading edge of design along with the skills and experience of working at the latest nodes.

To do this in a timely, cost-effective manner, the company has invested heavily in its Architecting the Future design platform that enables it to fast-track and de-risk new designs by using one of a set of pre-defined starting architectures. These cover a wide range of performance and data throughput so, once the customer defines the parameters that its application and software needs, Sondrel’s design architects can select the appropriate starting architecture and customise it to meet the PPA (Power, Performance and Area) required. The modular structure of the design platform means that it can scale from low power battery powered solutions for IoT devices though to automotive and High Performance Computer (HPC) AI applications.

Chubb added, “It is always exciting to be joining a company that is undergoing growth and transformation as you can have a positive role in actively shaping its future. Sondrel has built up an impressive reputation over the past two decades as one of the world’s leading design houses that specialises in bringing ultra-complex custom digital chips to market for its customers.

Graham Curren, Sondrel’s Founder, said, “We are delighted to have such a highly experienced CEO join Sondrel. His breadth of experience and track record of leading growth will be invaluable in forging a new exciting future for the company.”





