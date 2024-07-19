RISC-V Shows Ambitious Prospects in Europe
By Pablo Valerio, EETimes (July 18, 2024)
Munich, Germany — The European tech landscape is witnessing a notable evolution with the growing embrace of RISC-V, the open-source instruction set architecture.
During the recent RISC-V Summit Europe, leading experts and industry representatives discussed how, amidst a complex web of funding mechanisms, research institutions and industry partnerships, Europe is positioning itself as a key player in the RISC-V ecosystem. This development signifies technological advancement and hints at a strategic shift towards greater autonomy in semiconductor technology.
At the conference, EE Times spoke with Stefan Wallentowitz, a professor at Munich University of Applied Sciences and member of the boards of FOSSi Foundation and RISC-V, and Teresa Cervero, a leading research engineer at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC)
