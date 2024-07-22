China's EDA startup X-Epic forced to lay off staff, says report

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe

July 16, 2024

Chinese EDA software startup X-Epic Ltd. (Nanjing, China) is cutting up to half its staff according to the South China Morning Post, quoting unnamed sources.

The exact reason for the lay-offs was not given but the SCMP said that Chinese EDA firms saw their business slow in 1Q24 amid broader market headwinds. It is possible that privately held X-Epic is not yet profitable and needs to trim its burn rate.

