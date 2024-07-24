Efinix Releases Topaz Line of FPGAs, Delivering High Performance and Low Power to Mass Market Applications

Topaz FPGAs deliver high performance and low power in a cost-effective footprint bringing the benefits of Efinix technology to mainstream applications

CUPERTINO, Calif.—July 23rd, 2024—Efinix®, an innovator in programmable logic solutions, today announced the release of its Topaz line of FPGAs. Topaz FPGAs are fabricated in the same 16nm CMOS process node as the company's highly successful Titanium line. Optimized to deliver breakthrough performance in a low power footprint, they are architected to bring the advantages of the Efinix revolutionary technology to mass market applications.

“Topaz once again demonstrates Efinix’s leadership position in the market,” said Efinix Co-founder, CEO and President Sammy Cheung. “The family features the perfect combination of performance and power, delivering the clear technological advantage of the Efinix architecture to the multi-billion-dollar, high-volume FPGA market and traditional custom silicon markets alike.”

The Topaz line contains many of the same leading-edge features found in the flagship, high-density Titanium family but in an optimized configuration that reflects the requirements of high-volume, mass-market applications. It delivers a feature rich, low-power platform that not only addresses the needs of traditional high-volume FPGA applications but also applications currently satisfied by custom silicon or embedded processor solutions. The line brings the efficiency and time-to-market advantages of Efinix technology to a broad range of markets.

High-speed connectivity and efficient, hardened RISC-V CPUs give the Topaz family the feature set needed to address today’s high-performance edge and AI workloads in high-volume deployments. A broad range of packaging options and densities ensures maximum efficiency for any given application and delivers optimum system costs at scale.

“The Topaz line perfectly complements the power and performance-optimized Titanium line,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix vice president of marketing. “Whereas Titanium finds a natural fit within the high-performance communications and power-efficient compute markets, Topaz satisfies the needs of high-volume and mainstream applications that need a cost-effective blend of performance and low power consumption.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form-factor, low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream. For more information, visit Efinix





