Agile Analog delivers customizable IP on GlobalFoundries' FinFet and FDX processes

Joining the GlobalFoundries GlobalSolutions Ecosystem to help more customers.

Cambridge, UK. 25 July, 2024 -- Agile Analog, the customizable analog IP company, has delivered its solutions on GlobalFoundries’ (GF) FinFet and FDX™ processes, and joined the GlobalSolutions Ecosystem. As an ecosystem partner, Agile Analog can now offer its novel portfolio of highly configurable, multi-node analog IP solutions to more GlobalFoundries customers across the globe.

According to Chris Morrison, Director of Product Marketing at Agile Analog:

“The Agile Analog team is delighted to have delivered our IP to customers on GlobalFoundries’ FinFet and FDX processes. We look forward to working even more closely together, now that we are a GlobalSolutions Ecosystem partner. There is growing demand for the advanced process technologies, especially for power management, data conversion and security IP. Our customizable analog IP solutions are ideal.”

The strengthening of the relationship between Agile Analog and GlobalFoundries comes after the recent successful deliveries of several IPs on GF’s 22FDX+ and 12LP+ technology platforms.

Agile Analog provided a selection of power management IP for a leading US communications company on GF 22FDX+. This included multiple low drop-out regulators (from the agileLDO range), consisting of ultra-low quiescent current, capless and high output current variants, as well as a low-power bandgap and reference generator (agileREF).

On GF 12LP+ Agile Analog deliveries included a bandgap and reference generator (agileREF), as well as an upgraded version of its voltage glitch detector (agileVGLITCH), to a major Tier 1 US customer. This security IP can detect voltage glitches of less than 2ns duration for anti-tamper applications, helping to protect against the increasing threat of side-channel attacks.

Agile Analog now offers all its customizable analog IP across all of GlobalFoundries’ CMOS and BCD processes, with further customer designs already in progress on a range of process nodes.

Barry Paterson, CEO at Agile Analog, comments:

“This is a great partnership and another important milestone for Agile Analog. We now have extensive experience in developing analog IP for GF’s technology platforms, and as we continue to release our customizable analog IP toGF customers this will allow them to create their products faster and with higher quality through the integration of our IP. In addition to the customization that we offer through our unique Composa technology, we have off-the-shelf solutions available. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with GlobalFoundries and enabling more customers to achieve success.”

The GF GlobalSolutions Ecosystem program brings together pioneering companies that offer a range of ground-breaking EDA, IP and design solutions. It was created to accelerate innovation in the semiconductor industry and ensure chip designers receive first-class service from design conception to production. The ecosystem combines internal company resources with a broad spectrum of partners to efficiently enable fast time-to-market for foundry customers.

“Agile Analog is an analog IP specialist,” said Ziv Hammer, Senior Vice President of Design Platforms and Services at GF. “Our customers will benefit from Agile Analog’s unique technology and customizable solutions, alongside our in-house resources and advanced technologies, which will help them to bring new applications to market more quickly.”

About Agile Analog

Agile Analog™ is transforming the world of analog IP with Composa™, its innovative, highly configurable, multi-process analog IP technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with a growing number of customers across the globe, Agile Analog has developed a unique way to automatically generate analog IP that meet the customer’s exact specifications, for any foundry and on any process, from legacy nodes right up to the leading edge.

The company provides a wide-range of novel analog IP solutions and subsystems for data conversion, power management, IC monitoring, security and always-on IP, with applications including; data centers/HPC, IoT, automotive and aerospace. The digitally wrapped and verified solutions can be seamlessly integrated into any SoC, significantly reducing complexity, time and costs, helping to accelerate innovation in semiconductor design. Visit: www.agileanalog.com





