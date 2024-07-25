Systems Designed Today Must Support Post-Quantum Cryptography Tomorrow
July 25, 2024 --- Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) will answer to the imminent threat created by advances in quantum computing. Xiphera will present and demonstrate hardware-based IP cores for PQC algorithms in Japan in September 2024.
The landscape of cryptography and cybersecurity is inevitably shifting: the rapid development of quantum computers will solve many computational problems, but at the same time, it creates novel threats to securing data and information. Powerful enough quantum computers will eventually be able to break the traditional public-key cryptographic algorithms such as RSA and elliptic curve cryptography that we use in our everyday lives.
Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) answers to the imminent quantum threat. PQC algorithms are implemented on traditional computational platforms, but they withstand both traditional and quantum attacks. Implementing PQC already today is crucial for everyone, but its importance is emphasised especially in long lifecycle applications e.g. in industrial and automotive industries.
Xiphera’s xQlave® family of Post-Quantum Cryptography consists of fully hardware-based PQC IP cores, designed to withstand quantum attacks and implemented without any software components. The xQlave® family includes IP cores for ML-KEM (previously CRYSTALS-Kyber) Key Encapsulation Mechanism and ML-DSA (previously CRYSTALS-Dilithium) Digital Signature algorithms. The IP cores comply with the standardisation of PQC algorithms by the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).
Xiphera will attend Design and Reuse IP-SoC Day in Tokyo, Japan on September 17, 2024. During the event, you can discuss with us about our PQC IP cores as well as other offering in our extensive security solution portfolio, and test our ML-KEM PQC demo. You will also be able to find our co-founder and CEO, Matti Tommiska, to give his presentation about Post-Quantum Cryptography and its future winds. Read more and register for the event already today.
To learn more about Post-Quantum Cryptography, visit Xiphera’s xQlave® PQC family page.
|
Search Silicon IP
Xiphera Ltd. Hot IP
Related News
- Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance Launches to Advance Post-Quantum Cryptography
- QuickLogic and Xiphera Partner to Pioneer Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGAs
- Dilithium core complements Xiphera's xQlave® family of post-quantum cryptography
- CryptOne IP Core is ready for post-quantum reality
- Post-Quantum Cryptography: Are You Ready?
Breaking News
- Ceva Bluetooth Low Energy and 802.15.4 IPs Bring Ultra-Low Power Wireless Connectivity to Alif Semiconductor's Balletto Family of MCUs
- Agile Analog delivers customizable IP on GlobalFoundries' FinFet and FDX processes
- Ian Walsh appointed as Sondrel's Regional VP for America
- Systems Designed Today Must Support Post-Quantum Cryptography Tomorrow
- Imagination Technologies announces new capital investment from Fortress Investment Group
Most Popular
- Imagination Technologies announces new capital investment from Fortress Investment Group
- Alphawave Semi: Q2 2024 Trading and Business Update
- China's EDA startup X-Epic forced to lay off staff, says report
- Comcores supports BAE systems as a key partner with JESD204C IP
- MIPI C-D Combo PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores, Silicon Proven, Immediate licensing at a Competitive Price for Your Next Project
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page