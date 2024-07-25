Systems Designed Today Must Support Post-Quantum Cryptography Tomorrow

July 25, 2024 --- Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) will answer to the imminent threat created by advances in quantum computing. Xiphera will present and demonstrate hardware-based IP cores for PQC algorithms in Japan in September 2024.

The landscape of cryptography and cybersecurity is inevitably shifting: the rapid development of quantum computers will solve many computational problems, but at the same time, it creates novel threats to securing data and information. Powerful enough quantum computers will eventually be able to break the traditional public-key cryptographic algorithms such as RSA and elliptic curve cryptography that we use in our everyday lives.

Post-quantum cryptography (PQC) answers to the imminent quantum threat. PQC algorithms are implemented on traditional computational platforms, but they withstand both traditional and quantum attacks. Implementing PQC already today is crucial for everyone, but its importance is emphasised especially in long lifecycle applications e.g. in industrial and automotive industries.

Xiphera’s xQlave® family of Post-Quantum Cryptography consists of fully hardware-based PQC IP cores, designed to withstand quantum attacks and implemented without any software components. The xQlave® family includes IP cores for ML-KEM (previously CRYSTALS-Kyber) Key Encapsulation Mechanism and ML-DSA (previously CRYSTALS-Dilithium) Digital Signature algorithms. The IP cores comply with the standardisation of PQC algorithms by the American National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Xiphera will attend Design and Reuse IP-SoC Day in Tokyo, Japan on September 17, 2024. During the event, you can discuss with us about our PQC IP cores as well as other offering in our extensive security solution portfolio, and test our ML-KEM PQC demo. You will also be able to find our co-founder and CEO, Matti Tommiska, to give his presentation about Post-Quantum Cryptography and its future winds. Read more and register for the event already today.



