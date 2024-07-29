Silicon-Proven 14-Bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band ADC IP Core with Time-Interleaved Pipeline Architecture Now Available for Whitebox Licensing with No Royalty Fees
July 29, 2024 -- T2M-IP, a global leader in semiconductor IP Cores and technology expertise, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s new 14-bit 4.32 GSps Wide Band Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC). This high-speed ADC, which employs a time-interleaved pipeline architecture, is now offered for white box licensing, with no royalty fees, full modification rights, and unlimited usage.
Key Features:
- Exceptional Performance: The 14-bit Time-Interleaved Pipeline ADC delivers an impressive 4.32 GSps sampling rate, ensuring optimal performance for demanding applications.
- High Signal Fidelity: Achieve a 60 dBFS Signal-to-Noise Ratio (SNR) and 9.7 Effective Number of Bits (ENOB) for input frequencies ranging from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz.
- Flexible Input Handling: Supports external AC coupling for the input signal and provides a 1.0Vpp differential full-scale input with buffered analog inputs.
- Wide Input Signal Bandwidth: Capable of handling input signals with bandwidths ranging from 54 MHz to 1794 MHz.
- Efficient Power Management: Operates on two power supplies – 1.8V for analog circuitry and 1.0V for digital compensation – with an additional power-down mode for energy efficiency.
- High Data Throughput: Offers 16x14 bits data output at 270 MHz, along with a Data Ready output at 270 MHz, ensuring seamless data handling and integration.
- Silicon Proven Technology: Built on the reliable 28FDSOI process, this ADC has been extracted from a production DOCSIS Tuner Set-Top Box (STB) chip, demonstrating its robustness and performance.
- License Flexibility: Available for white box licensing, this ADC comes with no royalty fees and grants full modification rights and unlimited use, allowing developers to customize solutions to their specific needs.
Applications:
This advanced ADC is ideal for a variety of applications, including high-speed communications, digital signal processing, radar systems, and other high-performance electronic systems that require fast and accurate data conversion.
For more information about the 14-bit 4.32Gsps ADC IP Core and how it can benefit your projects, or to inquire about licensing opportunities, please contact T2M
Availability:
These Semiconductor Analog IP Cores are available for immediate licensing. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M:
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD, and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
