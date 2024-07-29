Temperature Sensor with Digital Output (High accuracy thermal sensing for reliability and optimisation), TSMC N6
Raaam signs lead licensee for SRAM replacement technology
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (July 23, 2024)
Memory IP licensing startup Raaam Memory Technologies Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel) has signed a major fabless chip company as its lead partner to help it develop an alternative to static RAM.
Raaam calls the technology Gain-Cell Random Access Memory (GCRAM) and claims it can provide a 50 percent area saving versus SRAM and consume 10 percent of the power of SRAM.
