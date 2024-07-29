Raaam signs lead licensee for SRAM replacement technology

By Peter Clarke, eeNews Europe (July 23, 2024)

Memory IP licensing startup Raaam Memory Technologies Ltd. (Petah Tikva, Israel) has signed a major fabless chip company as its lead partner to help it develop an alternative to static RAM.

Raaam calls the technology Gain-Cell Random Access Memory (GCRAM) and claims it can provide a 50 percent area saving versus SRAM and consume 10 percent of the power of SRAM.

