Weebit Nano to present test results of ReRAM performance on GlobalFoundries 22FDX® wafers at FMS 2024
HOD HASHARON, Israel – July 29, 2024 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT), a leading developer and licensor of advanced memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is participating at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage 2024, being held August 6-8, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. FMS is the world’s largest conference and exhibition dedicated to the latest trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of high-speed memory and storage technologies.
Weebit’s VP of Quality and Reliability, Amir Regev, is presenting during the Emerging Memories session on Wednesday, August 7th, discussing technology enhancements needed to proliferate resistive random-access memory (ReRAM or RRAM) even further into areas with extended requirements such as automotive applications. Mr. Regev will also highlight the performance of Weebit ReRAM on GlobalFoundries 22FDX® wafers including endurance and retention data – the first such ReRAM results.
FMS is being held at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California on August 6-8, 2024.
The Emerging Memories session will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 8:30 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. in Ballroom C. To register for the event, visit: https://fms.omnievent.com/2024/step-1-prelim.
About Weebit Nano Limited
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer and licensor of advanced semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com.
