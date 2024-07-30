Rambus Expands Industry-Leading Memory Interface Chip Offering to High-Performance PCs with DDR5 Client Clock Driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. – July 29, 2024 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the availability of its DDR5 Client Clock Driver (CKD) for next-generation, high-performance desktops and notebooks. The Rambus DDR5 CKD and SPD Hub are part of a new client memory interface chip product offering that brings server technology advancements to the client market. Leveraging over 30 years of memory system expertise, the Rambus DDR5 CKD enables new client DIMMs (CSODIMMs and CUDIMMs) to operate at state-of-the-art data rates of up to 7200 Megatransfers per second (MT/s), and deliver breakthrough performance in next-generation PCs.

“As advanced technologies first developed for the data center proliferate to the client space, increasingly powerful PCs will take gaming, content creation and AI to new levels,” said Rami Sethi, SVP and general manager of Memory Interface Chips at Rambus. “This new DDR5 Client Clock Driver is the latest addition to our growing line up of chip solutions that enable breakthrough memory performance across the computing landscape, and bring more value to our customers.”

In addition to the CKD, Rambus DDR5 memory interface chips include Gen1 to Gen4 RCDs, Power Management ICs (PMICs), Serial Presence Detect (SPD) Hubs and Temperature Sensors for leading-edge servers. As data rates continue to rise, signal integrity (SI) and power integrity (PI) management become increasingly vital. With over 30 years of high-performance memory experience, Rambus is renowned for its SI/PI expertise. This expertise helps enable DDR5 memory interface chips to deliver superior signal integrity and power efficiency at higher yield for server and client DIMMs.

