M31 cooperates with Tower Semiconductor to develop advanced SRAM and ROM solutions for its 65nm Power Management Platform

August 1, 2024 -- M31 Technology Corporation (M31), a leading global provider of silicon intellectual property (IP), announced a collaboration with Tower Semiconductor yielding the successful development of static random access memory (SRAM) and read-only memory (ROM) IP products using a 65nm process.The design modules have been delivered to clients for complete validation, ensuring the circuit architectures designed with the platform’s low-power components, Analog FETs, meet the stringent low-power requirements of SoC chips. Additionally, M31's IP offers a variety of Deep NWell voltage combinations (0–8V, 8–16V, 16–24V) for clients to choose from, allowing for greater flexibility in integrating with other external ICs. Moreover, despite being low power oriented, M31 has overcome design challenges to achieve dual goals in speed, optimizing performance for clients.

As a professional IP provider, M31is committed to offering rigorously silicon-proven IP products.Tower Semiconductor, the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, boasts rich process platform experience and a broad technology portfolio. The collaboration between M31 and Tower Semiconductor leverages their extensive R&D experience in mature processes, to develop advanced memory compilers for the 65nm process platform, including Single Port, One Port, and ROM. This cooperation will provide more reliable and efficient semiconductor components for applications in the Internet of Things (IoT), smart wearables, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and artificial intelligence (AI), helping clients gain a competitive advantage in these markets. Through technological integration, both companies will enhance production efficiency and reduce costs to meet the growing demand for highly integrated, low-power, high-performance semiconductor solutions.

Patrick Lien, VP of R&D at M31, said, "We are very pleased to partner with Tower Semiconductor to accelerate the product development process and provide our customers with superior, innovative semiconductor solutions. In this collaboration, M31 has particularly focused on the integration of analog IC and low-power components, demonstrating a high level of synergy that will enable our customers to achieve performance and functionality advantages in increasingly complex SoC chip architectures. M31's solid R&D capabilities and customer service have earned recognition from globally renowned semiconductor companies, showcasing M31's diversified development in the global foundry supply chain.”

Samir Chaudhry, VP of Customer Design Enablement at Tower Semiconductor, stated, "As the demand for digital components within analog ICs continues to rise, we are excited to expand our collaboration with M31 in developing advanced memory compilers compatible for Tower 65nm power management platform. This collaboration underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions for our customers and efficient and accurate tools for creating next-generation ICs. This commitment reflects our ongoing efforts to drive innovation and progress in the semiconductor industry."





