Arm's calendar Q2 revenues up 39% y-o-y
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 1, 2024)
Arm’s calendar Q2 (fiscal Q1) revenue rose 39% to $939 million. For the full fiscal year to the end of March 2025 the company expects revenue of $3.95 billion.
For the current quarter Arm forecasts sales of $780 million to $830 million.
Licensing revenues for the quarter grew 72% y-o-y to $472 million and royalty revenue grew 17% y-o-y to $467 million.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
- Faraday Reports 2018 Annual Revenues of NT$4.91 Billion, NRE NT$1.3 Billion, up 107% YoY; 2018 Gross Margin was 53.1%, a 11 Year High
- M31 Q1 Revenue Increases 9.3% YoY, Advanced Processes Drive QoQ Growth
- Faraday Reports Third Quarter 2021 Revenues at NT$2,218 Million, Up 31% QoQ
- Faraday Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
- Alphawave Semi: Q2 2024 Trading and Business Update
Breaking News
- Arm's calendar Q2 revenues up 39% y-o-y
- M31 cooperates with Tower Semiconductor to develop advanced SRAM and ROM solutions for its 65nm Power Management Platform
- Renesas Completes Acquisition of Altium
- Sondrel's SFA 100 is ideal for AI at the Edge
- Weebit Nano and DB HiTek tape-out ReRAM module in DB HiTek's 130nm BCD process
Most Popular
- Weebit Nano and DB HiTek tape-out ReRAM module in DB HiTek's 130nm BCD process
- Weebit Nano moves closer to availability at DB HiTek; tapes out first chip
- Sondrel's SFA 100 is ideal for AI at the Edge
- FuriosaAI and GUC Partner on RNGD, the Most Efficient AI Accelerator for LLMs
- Alphawave Semi Launches Industry's First 3nm UCIe IP with TSMC CoWoS Packaging