Arm's calendar Q2 revenues up 39% y-o-y

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (August 1, 2024)

Arm’s calendar Q2 (fiscal Q1) revenue rose 39% to $939 million. For the full fiscal year to the end of March 2025 the company expects revenue of $3.95 billion.

For the current quarter Arm forecasts sales of $780 million to $830 million.

Licensing revenues for the quarter grew 72% y-o-y to $472 million and royalty revenue grew 17% y-o-y to $467 million.

Click here to read more ...













