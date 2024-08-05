T2M-IP Unveils MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx and DSI Tx Controller v1.2: Silicon-Proven, Low-Power, Cost-Effective IP Core Solutions for Advanced SoCs
August 5, 2024, Munich – T2MIP, a leading provider of semiconductor IP cores, proudly announces the immediate availability of their partner's MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx and DSI Tx Controller IP core solutions on the advanced 22ULP (Ultra-Low Power) process node. These solutions are designed to deliver exceptional performance and energy efficiency, making them ideal for the most demanding applications in the mobile, automotive, AI, and IoT sectors.
MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx, now available in 22ULP, offers data rates of up to 4.5 Gbps per lane, with an aggregate data rate of up to 18 Gbps across four lanes. This high-performance IP core fully complies with the MIPI D-PHY v2.5 specifications, ensuring seamless integration and interoperability with other compliant devices. The use of the 22ULP process node enhances its energy efficiency, supporting low-power states to extend battery life in portable devices.
Silicon-proven MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx IP Core in 22ULP is poised to meet the increasing demand for high-speed, low-power data transmission. As technological advancements push the boundaries of what devices can do, efficient and reliable interfaces become crucial. The 22ULP process node allows the MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx to operate at lower power levels without compromising on speed, making it perfect for battery-operated applications. Its compliance with MIPI D-PHY v2.5 ensures interoperability and standardization, which is vital for broad market adoption.
The scalability and robust performance of the MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx in 22ULP make it suitable for various applications, from smartphones and tablets to sophisticated automotive systems and AI-driven devices. Its proven reliability through silicon validation and compatibility with advanced technology nodes offers a future-proof solution that aligns with the evolving market needs. In a competitive landscape where performance and efficiency are paramount, the MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx in 22ULP stands out as a cost-effective, high-performance interface ready to meet modern technology demands.
MIPI DSI v2.0 Controller IP core solution, also available in 22ULP, delivers a versatile and efficient means for driving displays in numerous applications. Supporting up to four data lanes and a maximum data rate of 2.5 Gbps per lane, this IP core ensures high-speed and reliable data transmission. Compliance with MIPI DSI v2.0 specifications guarantees interoperability, providing a reliable and efficient way to transmit high-resolution video and graphics data from the SoC to the display panel. The 22ULP process further enhances power efficiency, making it suitable for mobile devices, automotive displays, and other power-sensitive applications.
Availability: T2M’s comprehensive Silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes a broad range of interface solutions, such as USB, HDMI, Display Port, DDR, MIPI (CSI, DSI, Soundwire, I3C), 10/100/1000 Ethernet, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, and Analog IPs. These IPs are designed to cater to various connectivity and communication needs in modern semiconductor designs.
About T2M-IP: T2M’s IP cores are available in major fabs and support process geometries as small as 7nm, including the latest 22ULP process node. This ensures compatibility with cutting-edge manufacturing technologies and allows these IPs to be ported to other foundries and advanced process nodes upon request. With a focus on high performance, low power consumption, and industry standards compliance, T2M's Silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio offers versatile and reliable solutions for next-generation electronic devices.
For more information, please visit www.t-2-m.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.4 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC22nm ULP
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- MIPI D-PHY Tx IP, Silicon Proven in TSMC 22ULP
Related News
- T2M-IP Announces Silicon-Proven MIPI D-PHY v2.5 Tx and DSI-2 Tx Controller Low-Power, Cost-Effective IP Cores Solutions for Advanced SoCs
- Advanced MIPI DSI Tx & Rx Controller IP Cores: Low-Power, Cost-Effective Solutions for Modern Display SoCs
- T2M-IP Unveils Revolutionary MIPI D-PHY & DSI Controller IP Cores with speed 2.5Gbps/lane, Redefining High-Speed Data Transfer and Display Interfaces
- T2M Presents Silicon Proven MIPI D-PHY and DSI Controller IP Cores in 12FFC & 22ULL For Your Next Generation Display Products
- Synopsys Expands DesignWare MIPI IP Portfolio with Silicon-Proven, Integrated C-PHY/D-PHY IP Solution in FinFET Processes
Breaking News
- ZeroPoint Technologies introduces LZ4 Compression and Decompression Hardware IP
- Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 18.3% in Q2 2024 Compared to Q2 2023; Quarter-to-Quarter Sales Up 6.5%
- NEO Semiconductor Announces the Development of its 3D X-AI Chip; Targeted to Replace Existing HBM Chips and Solve Data Bus Bottlenecks
- Alphawave Semi Appoints Chief Accounting Officer, Sameer Ladiwala
- GUC Monthly Sales Report - July 2024
Most Popular
- M31 cooperates with Tower Semiconductor to develop advanced SRAM and ROM solutions for its 65nm Power Management Platform
- Arm's calendar Q2 revenues up 39% y-o-y
- Renesas Completes Acquisition of Altium
- Sondrel's SFA 100 is ideal for AI at the Edge
- Alphawave Semi Launches Industry's First 3nm UCIe IP with TSMC CoWoS Packaging
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page