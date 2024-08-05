Crypto Quantique appoints ITEC to sell its IoT device security technology in Israel

ITEC will promote Crypto Quantique’s IoT device-to-cloud software security platform for developers and OEMs and its silicon hardware IP for semiconductor designers

LONDON -- August 5, 2024 -- Crypto Quantique, a provider of quantum-driven security for the Internet of Things (IoT), has appointed ITEC Limited of Tel-Aviv, Israel to promote and provide customer support for its IoT security products. ITEC will sell the company’s QuarkLink software platform that automates the creation and management of device identities, public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital certificates, and its quantum-derived PUF IP, QDID.

QuarkLink saves time, effort and cost by automating security in IoT device development and management. It eliminates human error when provisioning, onboarding, scaling, and managing connected devices throughout their operating life. QuarkLink can be used with devices running real-time operating systems (RTOS) or Linux. Ready-made libraries are available on GitHub for leading MCU and MPU device families. ITEC will also support customers in developing custom libraries for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs).

QDID is a physical unclonable function (PUF) compatible with standard CMOS manufacturing processes from 55 nm to 12 nm. It creates unique chip identities and cryptographic keys on demand to provide a quantum-secure foundation for the root-of-trust in IoT devices. The immutable identities and keys are not stored in memory and cannot be counterfeited, copied, or hacked.

Dr Shahram Mossayebi, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto Quantique said:

“Partnering with ITEC leverages their expertise in silicon and software technologies across all sectors of the Israeli electronics industry. This collaboration allows us to provide timely, expert service and technical support for our customers in Israel so that they can achieve the highest level of IoT device security.”

CEO of ITEC, Mr. Mauri Gottlieb, said, “Partnering with Crypto Quantique will greatly enhance our portfolio of top-of-the-line products to offer our many customers in silicon and software technologies across all sectors of the Israeli electronics industry. This collaboration allows us to provide timely, expert service and technical support for our customers in Israel so that they can achieve the highest level of IoT device security.”

About Crypto Quantique

Crypto Quantique is the first software and IP (Intellectual Property) company to create end-to-end IoT security that can be seamlessly integrated from chip design to cloud connectivity. It has partnerships with major semiconductor companies including STMicroelectronics, Microchip, and Renesas and OEMs like Würth Elektronik. Crypto Quantique is headquartered in London, UK, and has offices in the US, Europe and Taiwan.

More information is available at https://cryptoquantique.com.

About ITEC

For over 30 years, ITEC has been at the forefront of Israel’s fast developing hi-tech industry, representing international leading manufacturers of software and hardware. ITEC’s specialist sales and support engineers assist customers from the early stage of design, development and verification throughout their product life cycle, aiming to keep a high level of satisfaction and preserve long-term relationships.

More information is available at: https://itec.co.il/





